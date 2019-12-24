Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) and Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK) Go Head-to-head

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK), on the other hand, is up 13.87% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $69.29 and has returned 0.42% during the past week.

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) and Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) are the two most active stocks in the Foreign Money Center Banks industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect CS to grow earnings at a 17.70% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, ALK is expected to grow at a 19.88% annual rate. All else equal, ALK’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 13.16% for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK). CS’s ROI is 1.90% while ALK has a ROI of 8.50%. The interpretation is that ALK’s business generates a higher return on investment than CS’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. On a percent-of-sales basis, CS’s free cash flow was 6.29% while ALK converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, CS is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

CS’s debt-to-equity ratio is 3.52 versus a D/E of 0.40 for ALK. CS is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

CS trades at a forward P/E of 8.33, a P/B of 0.72, and a P/S of 1.59, compared to a forward P/E of 10.03, a P/B of 2.01, and a P/S of 0.99 for ALK. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. CS is currently priced at a -12.55% to its one-year price target of 15.14. Comparatively, ALK is -11.17% relative to its price target of 78.00. This suggests that CS is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. CS has a beta of 1.45 and ALK’s beta is 0.78. ALK’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. CS has a short ratio of 2.31 compared to a short interest of 8.51 for ALK. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for CS.

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) beats Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. ALK has higher cash flow per share, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk.