Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR) vs. American Finance Trust, Inc. (AFIN): Which is the Better Investment?

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) shares are down more than -16.10% this year and recently decreased -0.59% or -$0.2 to settle at $33.72. American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN), on the other hand, is up 1.50% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $13.52 and has returned -0.73% during the past week.

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) and American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) are the two most active stocks in the Independent Oil & Gas industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect CLR to grow earnings at a -2.48% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 98.12% for American Finance Trust, Inc. (AFIN). CLR’s ROI is 10.70% while AFIN has a ROI of -0.10%. The interpretation is that CLR’s business generates a higher return on investment than AFIN’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. CLR’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +2.06. Comparatively, AFIN’s free cash flow per share was -0.07. On a percent-of-sales basis, CLR’s free cash flow was 16.25% while AFIN converted -0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, CLR is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

CLR’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.85 versus a D/E of 0.97 for AFIN. AFIN is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

CLR trades at a forward P/E of 14.87, a P/B of 1.90, and a P/S of 2.75, compared to a forward P/E of 11.56, a P/B of 0.86, and a P/S of 4.77 for AFIN. CLR is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. CLR is currently priced at a -19.94% to its one-year price target of 42.12. Comparatively, AFIN is -5.65% relative to its price target of 14.33. This suggests that CLR is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. CLR has a short ratio of 2.11 compared to a short interest of 4.72 for AFIN. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for CLR.

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) beats American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. CLR generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. CLR is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, CLR has better sentiment signals based on short interest.