Comparison Analysis Of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) and At AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (AZRX)

The shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group have decreased by more than -11.88% this year alone. The shares recently went down by -0.17% or -$0.02 and now trades at $11.65. The shares of AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX), has slumped by -16.53% year to date as of 12/23/2019. The shares currently trade at $1.01 and have been able to report a change of 21.69% over the past one week.

The stock of Tencent Music Entertainment Group and AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. were two of the most active stocks on Monday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. TME has an EBITDA margin of 10.55%, this implies that the underlying business of TME is more profitable. These figures suggest that TME ventures generate a higher ROI than that of AZRX.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The current ratio for TME is 3.30 and that of AZRX is 0.60. This implies that it is easier for TME to cover its immediate obligations over the next 12 months than AZRX. The debt ratio of TME is 0.00 compared to 0.59 for AZRX. AZRX can be able to settle its long-term debts and thus is a lower financial risk than TME.

TME currently trades at a forward P/E of 24.22, a P/B of 3.21, and a P/S of 5.74 while AZRX trades at a P/B of 7.77, This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, TME is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of TME is currently at a -26.82% to its one-year price target of 15.92. Looking at its rival pricing, AZRX is at a -82.59% relative to its price target of 5.80.

When looking at the investment recommendation on say a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell), TME is given a 2.10 while 2.00 placed for AZRX. This means that analysts are more bullish on the outlook for TME stocks.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for TME is 5.61 while that of AZRX is just 1.65. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for AZRX stock.

Conclusion

The stock of AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. defeats that of Tencent Music Entertainment Group when the two are compared, with AZRX taking 5 out of the total factors that were been considered. AZRX happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, AZRX is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for AZRX is better on when it is viewed on short interest.