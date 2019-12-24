Comparison Analysis Of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) and At BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (BTAI)

The shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. have increased by more than 104.70% this year alone. The shares recently went up by 4.52% or $0.83 and now trades at $19.18. The shares of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI), has jumped by 152.59% year to date as of 12/23/2019. The shares currently trade at $9.75 and have been able to report a change of 19.05% over the past one week.

The stock of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. and BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. were two of the most active stocks on Monday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. These figures suggest that BTAI ventures generate a higher ROI than that of KPTI.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The current ratio for KPTI is 7.20 and that of BTAI is 5.00. This implies that it is easier for KPTI to cover its immediate obligations over the next 12 months than BTAI. The debt ratio of KPTI is 1.80 compared to 0.00 for BTAI. KPTI can be able to settle its long-term debts and thus is a lower financial risk than BTAI.

KPTI currently trades at a P/B of 19.98, and a P/S of 52.79 while BTAI trades at a P/B of 4.45, This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, KPTI is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of KPTI is currently at a -19.24% to its one-year price target of 23.75. Looking at its rival pricing, BTAI is at a -57.61% relative to its price target of 23.00.

When looking at the investment recommendation on say a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell), KPTI is given a 1.40 while 1.80 placed for BTAI. This means that analysts are more bullish on the outlook for BTAI stocks.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for KPTI is 7.81 while that of BTAI is just 4.12. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for BTAI stock.

Conclusion

The stock of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. defeats that of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. when the two are compared, with KPTI taking 2 out of the total factors that were been considered. KPTI happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, KPTI is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for KPTI is better on when it is viewed on short interest.