Comparison Analysis Of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (CNR) and At Shineco, Inc. (TYHT)

The shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. have increased by more than 17.38% this year alone. The shares recently went down by -2.18% or -$0.19 and now trades at $8.51. The shares of Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYHT), has jumped by 37.93% year to date as of 12/23/2019. The shares currently trade at $0.80 and have been able to report a change of -20.79% over the past one week.

The stock of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. and Shineco, Inc. were two of the most active stocks on Monday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. CNR has an EBITDA margin of 11.56%, this implies that the underlying business of CNR is more profitable. The ROI of CNR is -1.10% while that of TYHT is -1.20%. These figures suggest that CNR ventures generate a higher ROI than that of TYHT.

The value of a stock is ultimately determined by the amount of cash flow that the investors have available. Over the last 12 months, CNR’s free cash flow per share is a positive 3.45, while that of TYHT is positive 0.01.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The current ratio for CNR is 1.70 and that of TYHT is 5.90. This implies that it is easier for CNR to cover its immediate obligations over the next 12 months than TYHT. The debt ratio of CNR is 3.55 compared to 0.03 for TYHT. CNR can be able to settle its long-term debts and thus is a lower financial risk than TYHT.

CNR currently trades at a forward P/E of 10.38, a P/B of 1.15, and a P/S of 0.26 while TYHT trades at a P/B of 0.28, and a P/S of 0.71. This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, CNR is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of CNR is currently at a 7.72% to its one-year price target of 7.90.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for CNR is 7.71 while that of TYHT is just 1.02. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for TYHT stock.

Conclusion

The stock of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. defeats that of Shineco, Inc. when the two are compared, with CNR taking 6 out of the total factors that were been considered. CNR happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, CNR is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for CNR is better on when it is viewed on short interest.