Comparing United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) and America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX)

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) shares are up more than 21.95% this year and recently increased 1.31% or $1.54 to settle at $118.94. America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX), on the other hand, is up 12.70% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $16.06 and has returned 2.49% during the past week.

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) and America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) are the two most active stocks in the Air Delivery & Freight Services industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect UPS to grow earnings at a 7.58% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, AMX is expected to grow at a 19.85% annual rate. All else equal, AMX’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 12.79% for America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX). UPS’s ROI is 22.50% while AMX has a ROI of 11.10%. The interpretation is that UPS’s business generates a higher return on investment than AMX’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. UPS’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.90. Comparatively, AMX’s free cash flow per share was +0.25. On a percent-of-sales basis, UPS’s free cash flow was -1.07% while AMX converted 1.56% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, AMX is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. UPS has a current ratio of 1.10 compared to 0.70 for AMX. This means that UPS can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. UPS’s debt-to-equity ratio is 4.30 versus a D/E of 3.91 for AMX. UPS is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

UPS trades at a forward P/E of 14.73, a P/B of 18.50, and a P/S of 1.40, compared to a forward P/E of 13.90, a P/B of 5.30, and a P/S of 0.98 for AMX. UPS is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. UPS is currently priced at a -5.2% to its one-year price target of 125.46. Comparatively, AMX is -9.11% relative to its price target of 17.67. This suggests that AMX is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. UPS has a beta of 1.22 and AMX’s beta is 0.48. AMX’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. UPS has a short ratio of 3.81 compared to a short interest of 3.47 for AMX. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for AMX.

America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) beats United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) on a total of 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. AMX generates a higher return on investment, is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, AMX is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, AMX is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, AMX has better sentiment signals based on short interest.