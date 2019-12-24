Comparing The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (HIG) and Splunk Inc. (SPLK)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) shares are up more than 35.21% this year and recently decreased -1.33% or -$0.81 to settle at $60.10. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK), on the other hand, is up 43.11% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $150.05 and has returned 2.56% during the past week.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) and Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) are the two most active stocks in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect HIG to grow earnings at a 10.35% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, SPLK is expected to grow at a 35.30% annual rate. All else equal, SPLK’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 0.36% for Splunk Inc. (SPLK). HIG’s ROI is 10.00% while SPLK has a ROI of -8.40%. The interpretation is that HIG’s business generates a higher return on investment than SPLK’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. HIG’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +3.54. Comparatively, SPLK’s free cash flow per share was -1.06. On a percent-of-sales basis, HIG’s free cash flow was 6.73% while SPLK converted -9.17% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, HIG is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

HIG’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.31 versus a D/E of 0.93 for SPLK. SPLK is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

HIG trades at a forward P/E of 10.90, a P/B of 1.38, and a P/S of 1.08, compared to a forward P/E of 63.91, a P/B of 12.53, and a P/S of 10.63 for SPLK. HIG is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. HIG is currently priced at a -8.33% to its one-year price target of 65.56. Comparatively, SPLK is -6.67% relative to its price target of 160.78. This suggests that HIG is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. HIG has a beta of 0.63 and SPLK’s beta is 2.07. HIG’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. HIG has a short ratio of 2.54 compared to a short interest of 3.92 for SPLK. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for HIG.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) beats Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) on a total of 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. HIG is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, HIG is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, HIG is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, HIG has better sentiment signals based on short interest.