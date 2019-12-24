Comparing Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (TMHC) and American Homes 4 Rent (AMH)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) shares are up more than 36.04% this year and recently decreased -2.26% or -$0.5 to settle at $21.63. American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH), on the other hand, is up 29.52% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $25.71 and has returned -0.46% during the past week.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) and American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) are the two most active stocks in the Residential Construction industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect TMHC to grow earnings at a 5.40% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, AMH is expected to grow at a 61.27% annual rate. All else equal, AMH’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 53.91% for American Homes 4 Rent (AMH). TMHC’s ROI is 4.60% while AMH has a ROI of 1.20%. The interpretation is that TMHC’s business generates a higher return on investment than AMH’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. TMHC’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.07. Comparatively, AMH’s free cash flow per share was +0.22. On a percent-of-sales basis, TMHC’s free cash flow was 0.17% while AMH converted 6.16% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, AMH is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

TMHC’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.85 versus a D/E of 0.53 for AMH. TMHC is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

TMHC trades at a forward P/E of 6.93, a P/B of 0.92, and a P/S of 0.47, compared to a forward P/E of 96.29, a P/B of 1.45, and a P/S of 6.77 for AMH. TMHC is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. TMHC is currently priced at a -26.68% to its one-year price target of 29.50. Comparatively, AMH is -8.93% relative to its price target of 28.23. This suggests that TMHC is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. TMHC has a beta of 0.77 and AMH’s beta is 0.59. AMH’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. TMHC has a short ratio of 3.04 compared to a short interest of 2.87 for AMH. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for AMH.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) beats Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. AMH generates a higher return on investment, is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, TMHC is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, Finally, AMH has better sentiment signals based on short interest.