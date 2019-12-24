Comparing T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) and Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD)

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) shares are up more than 21.68% this year and recently increased 0.23% or $0.18 to settle at $77.40. Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD), on the other hand, is up 844.08% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $67.03 and has returned 5.64% during the past week.

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) and Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) are the two most active stocks in the Wireless Communications industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect TMUS to grow earnings at a 21.15% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, KOD is expected to grow at a 12.40% annual rate. All else equal, TMUS’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) has an EBITDA margin of 27.22%. This suggests that TMUS underlying business is more profitable

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. TMUS’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.27. Comparatively, KOD’s free cash flow per share was -0.21.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. TMUS has a current ratio of 0.70 compared to 8.40 for KOD. This means that KOD can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. TMUS’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.08 versus a D/E of 0.00 for KOD. TMUS is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

TMUS trades at a forward P/E of 16.20, a P/B of 2.38, and a P/S of 1.48, compared to a P/B of 41.89, for KOD. TMUS is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. TMUS is currently priced at a -14.15% to its one-year price target of 90.16. Comparatively, KOD is 5.56% relative to its price target of 63.50. This suggests that TMUS is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. TMUS has a short ratio of 3.59 compared to a short interest of 3.71 for KOD. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for TMUS.

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) beats Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) on a total of 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. TMUS is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment and has higher cash flow per share. TMUS is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, TMUS has better sentiment signals based on short interest.