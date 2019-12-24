Comparing Sempra Energy (SRE) and Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (CDNS)

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) shares are up more than 39.16% this year and recently decreased -0.54% or -$0.82 to settle at $150.56. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS), on the other hand, is up 61.32% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $70.14 and has returned 1.56% during the past week.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) and Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) are the two most active stocks in the Diversified Utilities industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect SRE to grow earnings at a 10.05% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, CDNS is expected to grow at a 11.00% annual rate. All else equal, CDNS’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 27.02% for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (CDNS). SRE’s ROI is 4.90% while CDNS has a ROI of 21.00%. The interpretation is that CDNS’s business generates a higher return on investment than SRE’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. SRE’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -2.74. Comparatively, CDNS’s free cash flow per share was +0.43. On a percent-of-sales basis, SRE’s free cash flow was -6.61% while CDNS converted 5.64% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, CDNS is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. SRE has a current ratio of 0.40 compared to 1.70 for CDNS. This means that CDNS can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. SRE’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.60 versus a D/E of 0.23 for CDNS. SRE is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

SRE trades at a forward P/E of 21.28, a P/B of 2.55, and a P/S of 3.85, compared to a forward P/E of 30.03, a P/B of 12.94, and a P/S of 8.48 for CDNS. SRE is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. SRE is currently priced at a -3.57% to its one-year price target of 156.14. Comparatively, CDNS is -7.45% relative to its price target of 75.79. This suggests that CDNS is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. SRE has a beta of 0.43 and CDNS’s beta is 1.15. SRE’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. SRE has a short ratio of 9.62 compared to a short interest of 3.22 for CDNS. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for CDNS.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) beats Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. CDNS is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, SRE is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, CDNS is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, CDNS has better sentiment signals based on short interest.