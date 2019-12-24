Comparing Noble Energy, Inc. (NBL) and Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX)

Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) shares are up more than 26.07% this year and recently increased 1.28% or $0.3 to settle at $23.65. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX), on the other hand, is up 28.64% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $107.12 and has returned 1.83% during the past week.

Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) and Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) are the two most active stocks in the Independent Oil & Gas industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Comparatively, DGX is expected to grow at a 5.50% annual rate. All else equal, DGX’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 8.52% for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX). NBL’s ROI is 0.40% while DGX has a ROI of 9.80%. The interpretation is that DGX’s business generates a higher return on investment than NBL’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. NBL’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.35. Comparatively, DGX’s free cash flow per share was +0.96. On a percent-of-sales basis, NBL’s free cash flow was -3.36% while DGX converted 1.72% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, DGX is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. NBL has a current ratio of 0.60 compared to 0.90 for DGX. This means that DGX can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. NBL’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.83 versus a D/E of 0.71 for DGX. NBL is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

NBL trades at a forward P/E of 190.73, a P/B of 1.26, and a P/S of 2.50, compared to a forward P/E of 15.86, a P/B of 2.58, and a P/S of 1.90 for DGX. NBL is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. NBL is currently priced at a -17.51% to its one-year price target of 28.67. Comparatively, DGX is -2.45% relative to its price target of 109.81. This suggests that NBL is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. NBL has a beta of 1.45 and DGX’s beta is 0.84. DGX’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. NBL has a short ratio of 5.15 compared to a short interest of 4.13 for DGX. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for DGX.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) beats Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. DGX is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, DGX is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis, Finally, DGX has better sentiment signals based on short interest.