Comparing MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP) and Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (MLNX)

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) shares are up more than 16.36% this year and recently increased 0.56% or $0.17 to settle at $30.73. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX), on the other hand, is up 26.51% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $116.87 and has returned 0.15% during the past week.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) and Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) are the two most active stocks in the REIT – Hotel/Motel industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect MGP to grow earnings at a 7.78% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, MLNX is expected to grow at a 18.20% annual rate. All else equal, MLNX’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 23.5% for Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (MLNX). MGP’s ROI is 7.50% while MLNX has a ROI of 10.20%. The interpretation is that MLNX’s business generates a higher return on investment than MGP’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. MGP’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.24. Comparatively, MLNX’s free cash flow per share was +2.08. On a percent-of-sales basis, MGP’s free cash flow was 2.29% while MLNX converted 10.6% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, MLNX is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

MGP’s debt-to-equity ratio is 2.34 versus a D/E of 0.00 for MLNX. MGP is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

MGP trades at a forward P/E of 26.96, a P/B of 1.38, and a P/S of 13.86, compared to a forward P/E of 16.38, a P/B of 4.15, and a P/S of 5.27 for MLNX. MGP is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. MGP is currently priced at a -13.99% to its one-year price target of 35.73. Comparatively, MLNX is -5.56% relative to its price target of 123.75. This suggests that MGP is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. MGP has a beta of 0.50 and MLNX’s beta is 0.49. MLNX’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. MGP has a short ratio of 9.43 compared to a short interest of 6.60 for MLNX. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for MLNX.

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) beats MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. MLNX is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, MLNX is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis, Finally, MLNX has better sentiment signals based on short interest.