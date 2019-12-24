Comparing Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) and Nutrien Ltd. (NTR)

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) shares are up more than 87.59% this year and recently decreased -0.94% or -$2.16 to settle at $228.13. Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR), on the other hand, is up 3.40% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $48.60 and has returned 0.31% during the past week.

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) and Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) are the two most active stocks in the Textile – Apparel Clothing industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect LULU to grow earnings at a 20.68% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) has an EBITDA margin of 25.68%. This suggests that LULU underlying business is more profitable

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. LULU’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.26. Comparatively, NTR’s free cash flow per share was -0.40. On a percent-of-sales basis, LULU’s free cash flow was -1.03% while NTR converted -1.17% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, LULU is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

LULU trades at a forward P/E of 40.07, a P/B of 18.02, and a P/S of 7.72, compared to a forward P/E of 15.99, a P/B of 1.21, and a P/S of 1.43 for NTR. LULU is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. LULU is currently priced at a -5.95% to its one-year price target of 242.57. Comparatively, NTR is -16.61% relative to its price target of 58.28. This suggests that NTR is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. LULU has a short ratio of 1.90 compared to a short interest of 3.75 for NTR. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for LULU.

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) beats Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. LULU is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. Finally, LULU has better sentiment signals based on short interest.