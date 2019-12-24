Comparing KAR Auction Services, Inc. (KAR) and Fox Corporation (FOX)

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) shares are up more than 19.68% this year and recently decreased -1.68% or -$0.37 to settle at $21.61. Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX), on the other hand, is down -6.56% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $36.63 and has returned 2.06% during the past week.

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) and Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX) are the two most active stocks in the Specialty Retail, Other industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect KAR to grow earnings at a 4.30% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, FOX is expected to grow at a 9.20% annual rate. All else equal, FOX’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 27.25% for Fox Corporation (FOX).

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. KAR’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.61. Comparatively, FOX’s free cash flow per share was +0.26. On a percent-of-sales basis, KAR’s free cash flow was 2.08% while FOX converted 1.42% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, KAR is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

KAR trades at a forward P/E of 14.75, a P/B of 1.73, and a P/S of 0.93, compared to a forward P/E of 15.59, a P/B of 2.20, for FOX. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. KAR is currently priced at a -16.6% to its one-year price target of 25.91. Comparatively, FOX is -28.87% relative to its price target of 51.50. This suggests that FOX is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. KAR has a short ratio of 8.41 compared to a short interest of 2.23 for FOX. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for FOX.

Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX) beats KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. FOX generates a higher return on investment, is more profitable and has lower financial risk. FOX is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, FOX has better sentiment signals based on short interest.