Comparing Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) and Anthem, Inc. (ANTM)

Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) shares are up more than 6.37% this year and recently increased 0.98% or $0.44 to settle at $45.40. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM), on the other hand, is up 15.44% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $303.18 and has returned 3.91% during the past week.

Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) and Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) are the two most active stocks in the Meat Products industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect HRL to grow earnings at a 3.20% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, ANTM is expected to grow at a 18.24% annual rate. All else equal, ANTM’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 7.11% for Anthem, Inc. (ANTM). HRL’s ROI is 15.60% while ANTM has a ROI of 9.40%. The interpretation is that HRL’s business generates a higher return on investment than ANTM’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. HRL’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.18. Comparatively, ANTM’s free cash flow per share was +4.58. On a percent-of-sales basis, HRL’s free cash flow was 1.01% while ANTM converted 1.26% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, ANTM is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

HRL’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 0.65 for ANTM. ANTM is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

HRL trades at a forward P/E of 24.71, a P/B of 4.09, and a P/S of 2.54, compared to a forward P/E of 13.35, a P/B of 2.47, and a P/S of 0.77 for ANTM. HRL is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. HRL is currently priced at a 12.74% to its one-year price target of 40.27. Comparatively, ANTM is -9.82% relative to its price target of 336.21. This suggests that ANTM is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. HRL has a beta of 0.06 and ANTM’s beta is 0.77. HRL’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. HRL has a short ratio of 17.80 compared to a short interest of 2.51 for ANTM. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for ANTM.

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) beats Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. ANTM is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, ANTM is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, ANTM is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, ANTM has better sentiment signals based on short interest.