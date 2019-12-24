Comparing Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) and Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (ALSN)

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) shares are up more than 28.52% this year and recently increased 0.68% or $0.52 to settle at $76.79. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN), on the other hand, is up 11.50% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $48.96 and has returned -0.35% during the past week.

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) and Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) are the two most active stocks in the Industrial Electrical Equipment industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect EMR to grow earnings at a 5.32% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, ALSN is expected to grow at a 4.95% annual rate. All else equal, EMR’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 42.78% for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (ALSN). EMR’s ROI is 17.90% while ALSN has a ROI of 19.00%. The interpretation is that ALSN’s business generates a higher return on investment than EMR’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. EMR’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.14. Comparatively, ALSN’s free cash flow per share was +1.21. On a percent-of-sales basis, EMR’s free cash flow was 3.78% while ALSN converted 5.32% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, ALSN is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. EMR has a current ratio of 1.20 compared to 1.60 for ALSN. This means that ALSN can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. EMR’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.69 versus a D/E of 3.39 for ALSN. ALSN is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

EMR trades at a forward P/E of 19.23, a P/B of 5.71, and a P/S of 2.54, compared to a forward P/E of 11.40, a P/B of 7.91, and a P/S of 2.13 for ALSN. EMR is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. EMR is currently priced at a -1.41% to its one-year price target of 77.89. Comparatively, ALSN is -1.75% relative to its price target of 49.83. This suggests that ALSN is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. EMR has a beta of 1.39 and ALSN’s beta is 1.38. ALSN’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. EMR has a short ratio of 2.39 compared to a short interest of 3.02 for ALSN. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for EMR.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) beats Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. ALSN is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, ALSN is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis, ALSN is more undervalued relative to its price target.