Comparing Discovery, Inc. (DISCK) and Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT)

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) shares are up more than 32.45% this year and recently decreased -0.68% or -$0.21 to settle at $30.57. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT), on the other hand, is up 54.99% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $111.28 and has returned 2.58% during the past week.

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) and Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) are the two most active stocks in the CATV Systems industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect DISCK to grow earnings at a 7.90% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, HLT is expected to grow at a 20.00% annual rate. All else equal, HLT’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. DISCK’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.23. Comparatively, HLT’s free cash flow per share was +1.63. On a percent-of-sales basis, DISCK’s free cash flow was 6.12% while HLT converted 5.16% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, DISCK is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

DISCK trades at a forward P/E of 7.96, a P/B of 2.23, compared to a forward P/E of 25.93, and a P/S of 3.32 for HLT. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. DISCK is currently priced at a 9.18% to its one-year price target of 28.00. Comparatively, HLT is 6.24% relative to its price target of 104.74. This suggests that HLT is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. DISCK has a short ratio of 5.68 compared to a short interest of 3.69 for HLT. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for HLT.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) beats Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. HLT has a higher cash conversion rate, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. HLT is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, HLT has better sentiment signals based on short interest.