Comparing Contango Oil & Gas Company (MCF) and Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB)

Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSE:MCF) shares are up more than 26.15% this year and recently decreased -10.28% or -$0.47 to settle at $4.10. Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB), on the other hand, is up 93.08% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $27.61 and has returned 4.37% during the past week.

Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSE:MCF) and Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) are the two most active stocks in the Independent Oil & Gas industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Comparatively, HIBB is expected to grow at a 12.20% annual rate. All else equal, HIBB’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 5.76% for Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB). MCF’s ROI is -59.80% while HIBB has a ROI of 7.60%. The interpretation is that HIBB’s business generates a higher return on investment than MCF’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. MCF’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.44. Comparatively, HIBB’s free cash flow per share was -0.24. On a percent-of-sales basis, MCF’s free cash flow was -0.05% while HIBB converted -0.41% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, MCF is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. MCF has a current ratio of 0.50 compared to 1.60 for HIBB. This means that HIBB can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. MCF’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.16 versus a D/E of 0.03 for HIBB. MCF is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

MCF trades at a P/B of 0.98, and a P/S of 8.53, compared to a forward P/E of 10.81, a P/B of 1.44, and a P/S of 0.41 for HIBB. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. MCF is currently priced at a 83.86% to its one-year price target of 2.23. Comparatively, HIBB is 6.19% relative to its price target of 26.00. This suggests that HIBB is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. MCF has a beta of 1.95 and HIBB’s beta is 0.51. HIBB’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. MCF has a short ratio of 7.58 compared to a short interest of 10.68 for HIBB. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for MCF.

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) beats Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSE:MCF) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. HIBB has a higher cash conversion rate, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. HIBB is more undervalued relative to its price target.