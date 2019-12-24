Comparing Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP) and Savara Inc. (SVRA)

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) shares are up more than 116.35% this year and recently increased 0.53% or $0.09 to settle at $16.94. Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA), on the other hand, is down -75.83% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $1.83 and has returned 22.00% during the past week.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) and Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) are the two most active stocks in the Electric Utilities industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect ELP to grow earnings at a 7.70% annual rate over the next 5 years.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. ELP’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +2.16. Comparatively, SVRA’s free cash flow per share was -61.15.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. ELP has a current ratio of 1.40 compared to 13.10 for SVRA. This means that SVRA can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. ELP’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.63 versus a D/E of 0.00 for SVRA. ELP is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

ELP trades at a forward P/E of 9.83, a P/B of 1.08, and a P/S of 1.23, compared to a P/B of 0.71, for SVRA. ELP is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. ELP is currently priced at a 11.82% to its one-year price target of 15.15. Comparatively, SVRA is -66.36% relative to its price target of 5.44. This suggests that SVRA is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. ELP has a beta of 0.49 and SVRA’s beta is 0.33. SVRA’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. ELP has a short ratio of 6.32 compared to a short interest of 1.56 for SVRA. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for SVRA.

Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) beats Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) on a total of 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. SVRA is growing fastly and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, SVRA is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, SVRA is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, SVRA has better sentiment signals based on short interest.