Comparing Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG) and Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (BXMT)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) shares are up more than 36.36% this year and recently increased 0.57% or $0.23 to settle at $40.54. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT), on the other hand, is up 18.90% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $37.88 and has returned 3.07% during the past week.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) and Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) are the two most active stocks in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect CFG to grow earnings at a 5.75% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, BXMT is expected to grow at a -3.02% annual rate. All else equal, CFG’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 172.07% for Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (BXMT). CFG’s ROI is 10.80% while BXMT has a ROI of 2.00%. The interpretation is that CFG’s business generates a higher return on investment than BXMT’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. CFG’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.78. Comparatively, BXMT’s free cash flow per share was -0.09. On a percent-of-sales basis, CFG’s free cash flow was 4.61% while BXMT converted -0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, CFG is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

CFG’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.62 versus a D/E of 2.99 for BXMT. BXMT is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

CFG trades at a forward P/E of 10.44, a P/B of 0.87, and a P/S of 2.90, compared to a forward P/E of 14.52, a P/B of 1.36, and a P/S of 5.83 for BXMT. CFG is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. CFG is currently priced at a -2.74% to its one-year price target of 41.68. Comparatively, BXMT is 4.67% relative to its price target of 36.19. This suggests that CFG is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. CFG has a beta of 1.47 and BXMT’s beta is 0.55. BXMT’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. CFG has a short ratio of 2.00 compared to a short interest of 13.13 for BXMT. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for CFG.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) beats Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) on a total of 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. CFG is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, CFG is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, CFG is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, CFG has better sentiment signals based on short interest.