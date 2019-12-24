Comparing Cigna Corporation (CI) and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SNSS)

Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) shares are up more than 8.71% this year and recently increased 0.92% or $1.88 to settle at $206.47. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS), on the other hand, is down -30.09% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $0.29 and has returned -4.41% during the past week.

Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) are the two most active stocks in the Health Care Plans industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect CI to grow earnings at a 13.26% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. Cigna Corporation (CI) has an EBITDA margin of 6.57%. This suggests that CI underlying business is more profitable CI’s ROI is 3.80% while SNSS has a ROI of 267.80%. The interpretation is that SNSS’s business generates a higher return on investment than CI’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. CI’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +5.86. Comparatively, SNSS’s free cash flow per share was -0.05. On a percent-of-sales basis, CI’s free cash flow was 4.5% while SNSS converted -2.31% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, CI is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

CI’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.87 versus a D/E of 0.27 for SNSS. CI is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

CI trades at a forward P/E of 11.11, a P/B of 1.73, and a P/S of 0.60, compared to a P/B of 1.45, for SNSS. CI is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. CI is currently priced at a -8.38% to its one-year price target of 225.36. Comparatively, SNSS is -91.71% relative to its price target of 3.50. This suggests that SNSS is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. CI has a beta of 0.75 and SNSS’s beta is 2.63. CI’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. CI has a short ratio of 2.47 compared to a short interest of 1.36 for SNSS. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for SNSS.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) beats Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. SNSS is growing fastly, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, SNSS is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, SNSS is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, SNSS has better sentiment signals based on short interest.