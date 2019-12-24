Comparing Cars.com Inc. (CARS) and Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP)

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) shares are down more than -43.02% this year and recently increased 0.41% or $0.05 to settle at $12.25. Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP), on the other hand, is up 44.91% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $61.02 and has returned 3.39% during the past week.

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) and Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) are the two most active stocks in the Auto Dealerships industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect CARS to grow earnings at a 15.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, PSXP is expected to grow at a 7.78% annual rate. All else equal, CARS’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. Cars.com Inc. (CARS) has an EBITDA margin of 22.86%. This suggests that CARS underlying business is more profitable CARS’s ROI is 2.80% while PSXP has a ROI of 7.70%. The interpretation is that PSXP’s business generates a higher return on investment than CARS’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. On a percent-of-sales basis, CARS’s free cash flow was 0% while PSXP converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, CARS is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. CARS has a current ratio of 1.10 compared to 1.50 for PSXP. This means that PSXP can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. CARS’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.58 versus a D/E of 1.90 for PSXP. PSXP is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

CARS trades at a forward P/E of 7.31, a P/B of 0.72, and a P/S of 1.34, compared to a forward P/E of 15.00, a P/B of 5.84, and a P/S of 12.06 for PSXP. CARS is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. CARS is currently priced at a -23.1% to its one-year price target of 15.93. Comparatively, PSXP is 0.86% relative to its price target of 60.50. This suggests that CARS is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. CARS has a short ratio of 9.73 compared to a short interest of 6.12 for PSXP. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for PSXP.

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) beats Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. CARS is growing fastly, is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, CARS is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, CARS is more undervalued relative to its price target.