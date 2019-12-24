Comparing Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) and PACCAR Inc (PCAR)

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) shares are up more than 14.64% this year and recently decreased -1.29% or -$0.67 to settle at $51.13. PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR), on the other hand, is up 43.21% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $79.55 and has returned -1.20% during the past week.

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) and PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) are the two most active stocks in the Drugs Wholesale industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect CAH to grow earnings at a 3.22% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, PCAR is expected to grow at a -2.69% annual rate. All else equal, CAH’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 18.46% for PACCAR Inc (PCAR). CAH’s ROI is 11.70% while PCAR has a ROI of 12.20%. The interpretation is that PCAR’s business generates a higher return on investment than CAH’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. CAH’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -2.94. Comparatively, PCAR’s free cash flow per share was +0.29. On a percent-of-sales basis, CAH’s free cash flow was -0.59% while PCAR converted 0.43% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, PCAR is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. CAH has a current ratio of 1.10 compared to 4.80 for PCAR. This means that PCAR can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. CAH’s debt-to-equity ratio is 8.88 versus a D/E of 1.09 for PCAR. CAH is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

CAH trades at a forward P/E of 9.69, a P/B of 16.82, and a P/S of 0.10, compared to a forward P/E of 14.57, a P/B of 2.77, and a P/S of 1.06 for PCAR. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. CAH is currently priced at a -0.14% to its one-year price target of 51.20. Comparatively, PCAR is 4.52% relative to its price target of 76.11. This suggests that CAH is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. CAH has a beta of 1.33 and PCAR’s beta is 1.27. PCAR’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. CAH has a short ratio of 5.03 compared to a short interest of 3.75 for PCAR. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for PCAR.

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) beats Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. PCAR is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. Finally, PCAR has better sentiment signals based on short interest.