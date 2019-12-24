Comparing Campbell Soup Company (CPB) and S&P Global Inc. (SPGI)

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) shares are up more than 49.05% this year and recently increased 1.97% or $0.95 to settle at $49.17. S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI), on the other hand, is up 59.86% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $271.66 and has returned 0.17% during the past week.

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) and S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) are the two most active stocks in the Processed & Packaged Goods industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect CPB to grow earnings at a 7.36% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, SPGI is expected to grow at a 10.10% annual rate. All else equal, SPGI’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 50.32% for S&P Global Inc. (SPGI). CPB’s ROI is 8.70% while SPGI has a ROI of 52.00%. The interpretation is that SPGI’s business generates a higher return on investment than CPB’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. CPB’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.08. Comparatively, SPGI’s free cash flow per share was +2.40. On a percent-of-sales basis, CPB’s free cash flow was -0.3% while SPGI converted 9.37% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, SPGI is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. CPB has a current ratio of 0.60 compared to 1.10 for SPGI. This means that SPGI can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. CPB’s debt-to-equity ratio is 6.73 versus a D/E of 10.59 for SPGI. SPGI is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

CPB trades at a forward P/E of 18.46, a P/B of 11.93, and a P/S of 1.80, compared to a forward P/E of 26.08, a P/B of 192.67, and a P/S of 10.24 for SPGI. CPB is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. CPB is currently priced at a 10.15% to its one-year price target of 44.64. Comparatively, SPGI is -5.24% relative to its price target of 286.69. This suggests that SPGI is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. CPB has a beta of 0.41 and SPGI’s beta is 1.05. CPB’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. CPB has a short ratio of 10.11 compared to a short interest of 2.67 for SPGI. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for SPGI.

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) beats Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. SPGI has lower financial risk, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, CPB is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, SPGI is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, SPGI has better sentiment signals based on short interest.