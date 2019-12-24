Comparing Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY) and Glu Mobile Inc. (GLUU)

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) shares are up more than 65.48% this year and recently decreased -0.10% or -$0.09 to settle at $87.64. Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU), on the other hand, is down -24.41% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $6.10 and has returned -1.61% during the past week.

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) and Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) are the two most active stocks in the Electronics Stores industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect BBY to grow earnings at a 7.25% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, GLUU is expected to grow at a 15.00% annual rate. All else equal, GLUU’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 2.3% for Glu Mobile Inc. (GLUU). BBY’s ROI is 31.90% while GLUU has a ROI of -7.30%. The interpretation is that BBY’s business generates a higher return on investment than GLUU’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. BBY’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.08. Comparatively, GLUU’s free cash flow per share was +0.03. On a percent-of-sales basis, BBY’s free cash flow was -0.05% while GLUU converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, GLUU is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. BBY has a current ratio of 1.00 compared to 1.30 for GLUU. This means that GLUU can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. BBY’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.40 versus a D/E of 0.00 for GLUU. BBY is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

BBY trades at a forward P/E of 14.07, a P/B of 7.38, and a P/S of 0.53, compared to a forward P/E of 23.74, a P/B of 4.80, and a P/S of 2.19 for GLUU. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. BBY is currently priced at a 1.35% to its one-year price target of 86.47. Comparatively, GLUU is -18.01% relative to its price target of 7.44. This suggests that GLUU is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. BBY has a beta of 1.16 and GLUU’s beta is 1.13. GLUU’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. BBY has a short ratio of 3.99 compared to a short interest of 2.69 for GLUU. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for GLUU.

Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) beats Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. GLUU is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. GLUU is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, GLUU has better sentiment signals based on short interest.