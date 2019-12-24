Comparing Berry Global Group, Inc. (BERY) and Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG)

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) shares are down more than -0.29% this year and recently decreased -0.42% or -$0.2 to settle at $47.39. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG), on the other hand, is down -12.02% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $85.73 and has returned -0.43% during the past week.

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) and Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) are the two most active stocks in the Packaging & Containers industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect BERY to grow earnings at a 13.10% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, AMG is expected to grow at a -0.82% annual rate. All else equal, BERY’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 18.81% for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG). BERY’s ROI is 6.80% while AMG has a ROI of 11.10%. The interpretation is that AMG’s business generates a higher return on investment than BERY’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. BERY’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +3.74. Comparatively, AMG’s free cash flow per share was +5.73. On a percent-of-sales basis, BERY’s free cash flow was 5.56% while AMG converted 11.87% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, AMG is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

BERY’s debt-to-equity ratio is 7.02 versus a D/E of 0.58 for AMG. BERY is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

BERY trades at a forward P/E of 10.37, a P/B of 3.87, and a P/S of 0.71, compared to a forward P/E of 6.07, a P/B of 1.41, and a P/S of 1.93 for AMG. BERY is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. BERY is currently priced at a -18.05% to its one-year price target of 57.83. Comparatively, AMG is -3.94% relative to its price target of 89.25. This suggests that BERY is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. BERY has a beta of 1.28 and AMG’s beta is 1.67. BERY’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. BERY has a short ratio of 3.51 compared to a short interest of 1.98 for AMG. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for AMG.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) beats Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. AMG is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, AMG is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value, Finally, AMG has better sentiment signals based on short interest.