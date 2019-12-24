Comparing Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR) and Harley-Davidson, Inc. (HOG)

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) shares are up more than 46.53% this year and recently increased 0.15% or $0.05 to settle at $32.94. Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG), on the other hand, is up 11.14% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $37.92 and has returned 2.74% during the past week.

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) and Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) are the two most active stocks in the Rental & Leasing Services industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect CAR to grow earnings at a 11.10% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, HOG is expected to grow at a 8.50% annual rate. All else equal, CAR’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 10.85% for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (HOG). CAR’s ROI is 4.40% while HOG has a ROI of 6.00%. The interpretation is that HOG’s business generates a higher return on investment than CAR’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. CAR’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -3.37. Comparatively, HOG’s free cash flow per share was +1.63. On a percent-of-sales basis, CAR’s free cash flow was -2.73% while HOG converted 4.4% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, HOG is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. CAR has a current ratio of 0.90 compared to 1.10 for HOG. This means that HOG can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. CAR’s debt-to-equity ratio is 30.45 versus a D/E of 4.03 for HOG. CAR is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

CAR trades at a forward P/E of 8.29, a P/B of 5.01, and a P/S of 0.26, compared to a forward P/E of 10.99, a P/B of 3.23, and a P/S of 1.07 for HOG. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. CAR is currently priced at a -13.04% to its one-year price target of 37.88. Comparatively, HOG is -0.86% relative to its price target of 38.25. This suggests that CAR is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. CAR has a beta of 2.10 and HOG’s beta is 1.17. HOG’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. CAR has a short ratio of 8.68 compared to a short interest of 10.07 for HOG. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for CAR.

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) beats Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. HOG is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk.