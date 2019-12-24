Comparing American Express Company (AXP) and Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI)

American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) shares are up more than 31.95% this year and recently increased 0.75% or $0.94 to settle at $125.77. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI), on the other hand, is down -5.56% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $20.56 and has returned -7.76% during the past week.

American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) and Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) are the two most active stocks in the Credit Services industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect AXP to grow earnings at a 9.80% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, ATI is expected to grow at a 14.20% annual rate. All else equal, ATI’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 9.98% for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI). AXP’s ROI is 4.20% while ATI has a ROI of 10.40%. The interpretation is that ATI’s business generates a higher return on investment than AXP’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. AXP’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -2.13. Comparatively, ATI’s free cash flow per share was +0.32. On a percent-of-sales basis, AXP’s free cash flow was -4.03% while ATI converted 1% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, ATI is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

AXP’s debt-to-equity ratio is 5.85 versus a D/E of 0.72 for ATI. AXP is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

AXP trades at a forward P/E of 13.97, a P/B of 4.51, and a P/S of 2.34, compared to a forward P/E of 12.19, a P/B of 1.19, and a P/S of 0.63 for ATI. AXP is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. AXP is currently priced at a -4.6% to its one-year price target of 131.83. Comparatively, ATI is -23.57% relative to its price target of 26.90. This suggests that ATI is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. AXP has a beta of 1.05 and ATI’s beta is 2.30. AXP’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. AXP has a short ratio of 2.44 compared to a short interest of 13.06 for ATI. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for AXP.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) beats American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) on a total of 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. ATI is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, ATI is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, ATI is more undervalued relative to its price target.