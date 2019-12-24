Comparing Altice USA, Inc. (ATUS) and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (WH)

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) shares are up more than 64.77% this year and recently increased 1.00% or $0.27 to settle at $27.22. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH), on the other hand, is up 36.43% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $61.90 and has returned 4.19% during the past week.

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) are the two most active stocks in the Telecom Services – Domestic industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Comparatively, WH is expected to grow at a 22.70% annual rate. All else equal, WH’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 18.92% for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (WH). ATUS’s ROI is 6.30% while WH has a ROI of 6.10%. The interpretation is that ATUS’s business generates a higher return on investment than WH’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. ATUS’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.26. Comparatively, WH’s free cash flow per share was +1.12. On a percent-of-sales basis, ATUS’s free cash flow was 1.73% while WH converted 5.71% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, WH is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. ATUS has a current ratio of 0.40 compared to 1.10 for WH. This means that WH can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. ATUS’s debt-to-equity ratio is 10.47 versus a D/E of 1.71 for WH. ATUS is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

ATUS trades at a forward P/E of 30.08, a P/B of 7.62, and a P/S of 1.76, compared to a forward P/E of 17.28, a P/B of 4.79, and a P/S of 2.80 for WH. ATUS is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. ATUS is currently priced at a -19.78% to its one-year price target of 33.93. Comparatively, WH is -8.3% relative to its price target of 67.50. This suggests that ATUS is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. ATUS has a short ratio of 3.60 compared to a short interest of 3.33 for WH. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for WH.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) beats Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. WH is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, WH is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value, Finally, WH has better sentiment signals based on short interest.