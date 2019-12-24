Comparing Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) and Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (GBDC)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) shares are down more than -16.86% this year and recently increased 0.54% or $0.09 to settle at $16.67. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC), on the other hand, is up 11.59% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $18.27 and has returned 1.00% during the past week.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) and Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) are the two most active stocks in the Apparel Stores industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect ANF to grow earnings at a -2.16% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, GBDC is expected to grow at a 10.00% annual rate. All else equal, GBDC’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) has an EBITDA margin of 7.24%. This suggests that ANF underlying business is more profitable

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. ANF’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -1.10. Comparatively, GBDC’s free cash flow per share was +0.56. On a percent-of-sales basis, ANF’s free cash flow was -1.92% while GBDC converted 0.04% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, GBDC is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

ANF trades at a forward P/E of 13.53, a P/B of 1.07, and a P/S of 0.30, compared to a forward P/E of 14.16, a P/B of 1.09, and a P/S of 14.07 for GBDC. ANF is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. ANF is currently priced at a -4.96% to its one-year price target of 17.54. Comparatively, GBDC is -4.5% relative to its price target of 19.13. This suggests that ANF is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. ANF has a short ratio of 5.61 compared to a short interest of 1.04 for GBDC. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for GBDC.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) beats Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. GBDC is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, ANF is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, Finally, GBDC has better sentiment signals based on short interest.