CME Group Inc. (CME) vs. DCP Midstream, LP (DCP): Breaking Down the Investment Brokerage – National Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) shares are up more than 7.65% this year and recently decreased -1.07% or -$2.2 to settle at $202.52. DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP), on the other hand, is down -7.21% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $24.58 and has returned 6.09% during the past week.

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) and DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) are the two most active stocks in the Investment Brokerage – National industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect CME to grow earnings at a 6.10% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, DCP is expected to grow at a 39.45% annual rate. All else equal, DCP’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. CME Group Inc. (CME) has an EBITDA margin of 71.2%. This suggests that CME underlying business is more profitable CME’s ROI is 5.90% while DCP has a ROI of 1.90%. The interpretation is that CME’s business generates a higher return on investment than DCP’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. CME’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.35. Comparatively, DCP’s free cash flow per share was -1.22. On a percent-of-sales basis, CME’s free cash flow was 11.23% while DCP converted -1.78% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, CME is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. CME has a current ratio of 1.00 compared to 0.60 for DCP. This means that CME can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. CME’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.15 versus a D/E of 0.97 for DCP. DCP is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

CME trades at a forward P/E of 27.43, a P/B of 2.70, and a P/S of 14.77, compared to a forward P/E of 16.10, a P/B of 0.59, and a P/S of 0.43 for DCP. CME is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. CME is currently priced at a -6.09% to its one-year price target of 215.65. Comparatively, DCP is -11.36% relative to its price target of 27.73. This suggests that DCP is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. CME has a beta of 0.18 and DCP’s beta is 2.14. CME’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. CME has a short ratio of 4.35 compared to a short interest of 5.21 for DCP. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for CME.

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) beats DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. CME is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. Finally, CME has better sentiment signals based on short interest.