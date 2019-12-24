Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) vs. bluebird bio, Inc. (BLUE): Comparing the Cleaning Products Industry’s Most Active Stocks

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) shares are up more than 6.68% this year and recently decreased -0.14% or -$0.1 to settle at $70.15. bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE), on the other hand, is down -9.50% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $89.78 and has returned -1.95% during the past week.

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) and bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) are the two most active stocks in the Cleaning Products industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect CHD to grow earnings at a 8.03% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) has an EBITDA margin of 21.71%. This suggests that CHD underlying business is more profitable CHD’s ROI is 14.00% while BLUE has a ROI of -28.10%. The interpretation is that CHD’s business generates a higher return on investment than BLUE’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. CHD’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.77. Comparatively, BLUE’s free cash flow per share was -2.14. On a percent-of-sales basis, CHD’s free cash flow was 4.56% while BLUE converted -0.22% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, CHD is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. CHD has a current ratio of 0.80 compared to 6.20 for BLUE. This means that BLUE can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. CHD’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.85 versus a D/E of 0.00 for BLUE. CHD is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

CHD trades at a forward P/E of 26.08, a P/B of 6.76, and a P/S of 4.04, compared to a P/B of 3.37, and a P/S of 94.76 for BLUE. CHD is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. CHD is currently priced at a -3.49% to its one-year price target of 72.69. Comparatively, BLUE is -37.19% relative to its price target of 142.94. This suggests that BLUE is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. CHD has a beta of 0.09 and BLUE’s beta is 2.37. CHD’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. CHD has a short ratio of 4.09 compared to a short interest of 6.68 for BLUE. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for CHD.

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) beats bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. CHD is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. Finally, CHD has better sentiment signals based on short interest.