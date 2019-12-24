Choosing Between Voya Financial, Inc. (VOYA) and New Jersey Resources Corporation (NJR)

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) shares are up more than 52.32% this year and recently decreased -0.65% or -$0.4 to settle at $61.14. New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR), on the other hand, is down -0.46% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $45.46 and has returned 4.39% during the past week.

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) and New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) are the two most active stocks in the Asset Management industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect VOYA to grow earnings at a 20.45% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, NJR is expected to grow at a 6.00% annual rate. All else equal, VOYA’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 9.91% for New Jersey Resources Corporation (NJR). VOYA’s ROI is 7.30% while NJR has a ROI of 6.10%. The interpretation is that VOYA’s business generates a higher return on investment than NJR’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. VOYA’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.86. Comparatively, NJR’s free cash flow per share was -1.50. On a percent-of-sales basis, VOYA’s free cash flow was 2.94% while NJR converted -5.22% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, VOYA is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

VOYA’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.29 versus a D/E of 1.02 for NJR. NJR is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

VOYA trades at a forward P/E of 10.61, a P/B of 0.80, and a P/S of 0.92, compared to a forward P/E of 18.26, a P/B of 2.64, and a P/S of 1.68 for NJR. VOYA is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. VOYA is currently priced at a -6.76% to its one-year price target of 65.57. Comparatively, NJR is -5.29% relative to its price target of 48.00. This suggests that VOYA is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. VOYA has a beta of 1.52 and NJR’s beta is 0.34. NJR’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. VOYA has a short ratio of 15.00 compared to a short interest of 7.81 for NJR. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for NJR.

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) beats New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. VOYA is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, VOYA is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, VOYA is more undervalued relative to its price target.