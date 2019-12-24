Choosing Between The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE) and Trinity Industries, Inc. (TRN)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) shares are down more than -8.87% this year and recently decreased -0.08% or -$0.03 to settle at $39.65. Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN), on the other hand, is up 11.75% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $23.01 and has returned 2.27% during the past week.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) and Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) are the two most active stocks in the Restaurants industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect CAKE to grow earnings at a 8.14% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, TRN is expected to grow at a 10.00% annual rate. All else equal, TRN’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 29.71% for Trinity Industries, Inc. (TRN). CAKE’s ROI is 19.00% while TRN has a ROI of 4.30%. The interpretation is that CAKE’s business generates a higher return on investment than TRN’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. CAKE’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.01. Comparatively, TRN’s free cash flow per share was -0.42. On a percent-of-sales basis, CAKE’s free cash flow was -0.02% while TRN converted -2.05% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, CAKE is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

CAKE’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.63 versus a D/E of 2.22 for TRN. TRN is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

CAKE trades at a forward P/E of 14.28, a P/B of 3.24, and a P/S of 0.75, compared to a forward P/E of 19.84, a P/B of 1.36, and a P/S of 0.98 for TRN. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. CAKE is currently priced at a -14.25% to its one-year price target of 46.24. Comparatively, TRN is -0.39% relative to its price target of 23.10. This suggests that CAKE is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. CAKE has a beta of 0.45 and TRN’s beta is 2.06. CAKE’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. CAKE has a short ratio of 11.96 compared to a short interest of 10.16 for TRN. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for TRN.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) beats Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. CAKE generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, CAKE is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis, CAKE is more undervalued relative to its price target.