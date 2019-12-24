Choosing Between Telefonica, S.A. (TEF) and Photronics, Inc. (PLAB)

Telefonica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) shares are down more than -15.72% this year and recently decreased -1.79% or -$0.13 to settle at $7.13. Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB), on the other hand, is up 66.53% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $16.12 and has returned 3.33% during the past week.

Telefonica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) and Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) are the two most active stocks in the Telecom Services – Foreign industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Comparatively, PLAB is expected to grow at a 10.00% annual rate. All else equal, PLAB’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 24.93% for Photronics, Inc. (PLAB). TEF’s ROI is 7.00% while PLAB has a ROI of 6.70%. The interpretation is that TEF’s business generates a higher return on investment than PLAB’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. TEF’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.25. Comparatively, PLAB’s free cash flow per share was +0.47. On a percent-of-sales basis, TEF’s free cash flow was 2.26% while PLAB converted 0.01% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, TEF is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. TEF has a current ratio of 0.90 compared to 2.60 for PLAB. This means that PLAB can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. TEF’s debt-to-equity ratio is 3.80 versus a D/E of 0.06 for PLAB. TEF is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

TEF trades at a forward P/E of 8.91, a P/B of 1.94, and a P/S of 0.67, compared to a forward P/E of 15.35, a P/B of 1.40, and a P/S of 1.99 for PLAB. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. TEF is currently priced at a -8.94% to its one-year price target of 7.83. Comparatively, PLAB is 5.15% relative to its price target of 15.33. This suggests that TEF is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. TEF has a beta of 0.68 and PLAB’s beta is 0.49. PLAB’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. TEF has a short ratio of 1.59 compared to a short interest of 3.63 for PLAB. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for TEF.

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) beats Telefonica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. PLAB generates a higher return on investment, is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk.