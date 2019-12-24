Choosing Between Target Corporation (TGT) and Cerus Corporation (CERS)

Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) shares are up more than 95.42% this year and recently increased 0.35% or $0.45 to settle at $129.15. Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS), on the other hand, is down -17.95% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $4.16 and has returned 4.26% during the past week.

Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) and Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) are the two most active stocks in the Discount, Variety Stores industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect TGT to grow earnings at a 10.29% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. Target Corporation (TGT) has an EBITDA margin of 9.24%. This suggests that TGT underlying business is more profitable TGT’s ROI is 14.70% while CERS has a ROI of -48.30%. The interpretation is that TGT’s business generates a higher return on investment than CERS’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. TGT’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.00. Comparatively, CERS’s free cash flow per share was -0.17. On a percent-of-sales basis, TGT’s free cash flow was 0% while CERS converted -0.03% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, TGT is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. TGT has a current ratio of 0.80 compared to 2.80 for CERS. This means that CERS can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. TGT’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.01 versus a D/E of 0.73 for CERS. TGT is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

TGT trades at a forward P/E of 18.62, a P/B of 5.70, and a P/S of 0.85, compared to a P/B of 9.67, and a P/S of 6.66 for CERS. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. TGT is currently priced at a -5.18% to its one-year price target of 136.21. Comparatively, CERS is -48% relative to its price target of 8.00. This suggests that CERS is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. TGT has a beta of 0.56 and CERS’s beta is 1.63. TGT’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. TGT has a short ratio of 2.70 compared to a short interest of 9.16 for CERS. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for TGT.

Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) beats Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. TGT is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, TGT is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, Finally, TGT has better sentiment signals based on short interest.