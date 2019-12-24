Choosing Between Synchrony Financial (SYF) and SG Blocks, Inc. (SGBX)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) shares are up more than 54.86% this year and recently decreased -1.12% or -$0.41 to settle at $36.33. SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGBX), on the other hand, is down -94.84% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $0.14 and has returned -1.90% during the past week.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) and SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGBX) are the two most active stocks in the Credit Services industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect SYF to grow earnings at a 12.00% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. Synchrony Financial (SYF) has an EBITDA margin of 58.96%. This suggests that SYF underlying business is more profitable SYF’s ROI is 25.10% while SGBX has a ROI of -68.30%. The interpretation is that SYF’s business generates a higher return on investment than SGBX’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. SYF’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +3.41. Comparatively, SGBX’s free cash flow per share was -0.13. On a percent-of-sales basis, SYF’s free cash flow was 12.07% while SGBX converted -0.03% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, SYF is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

SYF’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.35 versus a D/E of 0.00 for SGBX. SYF is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

SYF trades at a forward P/E of 8.09, a P/B of 1.58, and a P/S of 1.23, compared to a P/B of 0.13, and a P/S of 0.64 for SGBX. SYF is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. SYF is currently priced at a -9.36% to its one-year price target of 40.08. Comparatively, SGBX is -97.67% relative to its price target of 6.00. This suggests that SGBX is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. SYF has a short ratio of 3.61 compared to a short interest of 0.04 for SGBX. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for SGBX.

SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGBX) beats Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. SGBX is growing fastly and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, SGBX is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, SGBX is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, SGBX has better sentiment signals based on short interest.