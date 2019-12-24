Choosing Between South Jersey Industries, Inc. (SJI) and Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AGIO)

South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) shares are up more than 16.26% this year and recently decreased -1.85% or -$0.61 to settle at $32.32. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO), on the other hand, is up 5.38% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $48.59 and has returned 4.05% during the past week.

South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) and Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) are the two most active stocks in the Gas Utilities industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect SJI to grow earnings at a 4.60% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, AGIO is expected to grow at a 40.00% annual rate. All else equal, AGIO’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. South Jersey Industries, Inc. (SJI) has an EBITDA margin of 18.32%. This suggests that SJI underlying business is more profitable

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. SJI’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -2.41. Comparatively, AGIO’s free cash flow per share was -1.42. On a percent-of-sales basis, SJI’s free cash flow was -13.57% while AGIO converted -0.09% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, AGIO is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. SJI has a current ratio of 0.30 compared to 5.30 for AGIO. This means that AGIO can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. SJI’s debt-to-equity ratio is 2.24 versus a D/E of 0.00 for AGIO. SJI is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

SJI trades at a forward P/E of 20.44, a P/B of 2.11, and a P/S of 1.73, compared to a P/B of 6.38, and a P/S of 28.58 for AGIO. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. SJI is currently priced at a -8.52% to its one-year price target of 35.33. Comparatively, AGIO is -24.73% relative to its price target of 64.55. This suggests that AGIO is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. SJI has a beta of 0.68 and AGIO’s beta is 2.33. SJI’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. SJI has a short ratio of 11.47 compared to a short interest of 10.25 for AGIO. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for AGIO.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) beats South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. AGIO is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. AGIO is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, AGIO has better sentiment signals based on short interest.