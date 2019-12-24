Choosing Between SLM Corporation (SLM) and CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE)

SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) shares are up more than 9.75% this year and recently increased 0.55% or $0.05 to settle at $9.12. CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE), on the other hand, is up 50.12% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $60.11 and has returned 1.50% during the past week.

SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) and CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) are the two most active stocks in the Credit Services industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect SLM to grow earnings at a 15.30% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, CBRE is expected to grow at a 9.60% annual rate. All else equal, SLM’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 8.63% for CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE). SLM’s ROI is 1.80% while CBRE has a ROI of 9.50%. The interpretation is that CBRE’s business generates a higher return on investment than SLM’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. SLM’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.03. Comparatively, CBRE’s free cash flow per share was +0.04. On a percent-of-sales basis, SLM’s free cash flow was -0.67% while CBRE converted 0.06% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, CBRE is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

SLM’s debt-to-equity ratio is 9.89 versus a D/E of 0.59 for CBRE. SLM is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

SLM trades at a forward P/E of 6.58, a P/B of 1.39, and a P/S of 1.69, compared to a forward P/E of 14.81, a P/B of 3.67, and a P/S of 0.88 for CBRE. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. SLM is currently priced at a -26.03% to its one-year price target of 12.33. Comparatively, CBRE is -2.47% relative to its price target of 61.63. This suggests that SLM is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. SLM has a beta of 1.42 and CBRE’s beta is 1.68. SLM’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. SLM has a short ratio of 4.44 compared to a short interest of 4.13 for CBRE. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for CBRE.

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) beats SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. CBRE is growing fastly, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. Finally, CBRE has better sentiment signals based on short interest.