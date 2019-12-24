Choosing Between Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH) and Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (SAGE)

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) shares are down more than -30.84% this year and recently increased 0.68% or $0.05 to settle at $8.10. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE), on the other hand, is down -22.08% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $74.64 and has returned 6.63% during the past week.

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) and Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) are the two most active stocks in the REIT – Healthcare Facilities industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect SNH to grow earnings at a 3.20% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, SAGE is expected to grow at a 13.10% annual rate. All else equal, SAGE’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH) has an EBITDA margin of 55.09%. This suggests that SNH underlying business is more profitable SNH’s ROI is 3.40% while SAGE has a ROI of -45.60%. The interpretation is that SNH’s business generates a higher return on investment than SAGE’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. SNH’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.02. Comparatively, SAGE’s free cash flow per share was -2.49. On a percent-of-sales basis, SNH’s free cash flow was -0.43% while SAGE converted -0.14% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, SAGE is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

SNH’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.29 versus a D/E of 0.00 for SAGE. SNH is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

SNH trades at a forward P/E of 55.90, a P/B of 0.68, and a P/S of 1.80, compared to a P/B of 3.57, and a P/S of 742.17 for SAGE. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. SNH is currently priced at a -6.57% to its one-year price target of 8.67. Comparatively, SAGE is -29.18% relative to its price target of 105.39. This suggests that SAGE is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. SNH has a beta of 0.46 and SAGE’s beta is 2.40. SNH’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. SNH has a short ratio of 2.60 compared to a short interest of 5.40 for SAGE. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for SNH.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) beats Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. SAGE is more profitable, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. SAGE is more undervalued relative to its price target.