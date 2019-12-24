Choosing Between Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA) and 360 Finance, Inc. (QFIN)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) shares are up more than 24.81% this year and recently decreased -0.11% or -$0.04 to settle at $37.03. 360 Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN), on the other hand, is down -41.70% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $9.04 and has returned -8.87% during the past week.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) and 360 Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) are the two most active stocks in the Oil & Gas Pipelines industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect PBA to grow earnings at a 24.50% annual rate over the next 5 years.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. PBA’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.47. Comparatively, QFIN’s free cash flow per share was -. On a percent-of-sales basis, PBA’s free cash flow was -4.01% while QFIN converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, QFIN is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

PBA trades at a forward P/E of 19.29, a P/B of 2.15, compared to a forward P/E of 2.18, a P/B of 1.35, and a P/S of 0.79 for QFIN. PBA is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. PBA is currently priced at a -11.69% to its one-year price target of 41.93. Comparatively, QFIN is -40.01% relative to its price target of 15.07. This suggests that QFIN is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. PBA has a short ratio of 7.35 compared to a short interest of 1.64 for QFIN. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for QFIN.

360 Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) beats Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. QFIN is growing fastly, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, QFIN is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value, QFIN is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, QFIN has better sentiment signals based on short interest.