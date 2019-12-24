Choosing Between PacWest Bancorp (PACW) and The Children’s Place, Inc. (PLCE)

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) shares are up more than 16.98% this year and recently increased 0.13% or $0.05 to settle at $38.93. The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE), on the other hand, is down -29.98% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $63.08 and has returned 16.58% during the past week.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) and The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) are the two most active stocks in the Regional – Pacific Banks industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect PACW to grow earnings at a 10.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, PLCE is expected to grow at a 2.90% annual rate. All else equal, PACW’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 8.47% for The Children’s Place, Inc. (PLCE). PACW’s ROI is 15.70% while PLCE has a ROI of 28.50%. The interpretation is that PLCE’s business generates a higher return on investment than PACW’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. PACW’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.78. Comparatively, PLCE’s free cash flow per share was +3.03. On a percent-of-sales basis, PACW’s free cash flow was 7.04% while PLCE converted 2.36% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, PACW is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

PACW’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.09 versus a D/E of 0.72 for PLCE. PLCE is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

PACW trades at a forward P/E of 11.24, a P/B of 0.94, and a P/S of 3.74, compared to a forward P/E of 10.17, a P/B of 3.84, and a P/S of 0.50 for PLCE. PACW is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. PACW is currently priced at a -2.24% to its one-year price target of 39.82. Comparatively, PLCE is -1.94% relative to its price target of 64.33. This suggests that PACW is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. PACW has a beta of 1.47 and PLCE’s beta is 0.69. PLCE’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. PACW has a short ratio of 5.70 compared to a short interest of 8.06 for PLCE. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for PACW.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) beats The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. PACW is growing fastly, is more profitable, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. PACW is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, PACW has better sentiment signals based on short interest.