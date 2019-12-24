Choosing Between Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) and Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK)

Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) shares are up more than 28.73% this year and recently decreased -0.88% or -$0.56 to settle at $63.36. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK), on the other hand, is up 0.54% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $26.12 and has returned 4.73% during the past week.

Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) and Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) are the two most active stocks in the Beverages – Soft Drinks industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect MNST to grow earnings at a 11.80% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, PK is expected to grow at a 10.30% annual rate. All else equal, MNST’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 22.67% for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK). MNST’s ROI is 27.30% while PK has a ROI of 5.80%. The interpretation is that MNST’s business generates a higher return on investment than PK’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. MNST’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.63. Comparatively, PK’s free cash flow per share was -0.23. On a percent-of-sales basis, MNST’s free cash flow was 8.9% while PK converted -2.01% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, MNST is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

MNST’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 0.63 for PK. PK is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

MNST trades at a forward P/E of 28.17, a P/B of 8.49, and a P/S of 8.35, compared to a forward P/E of 18.11, a P/B of 0.83, and a P/S of 2.28 for PK. MNST is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. MNST is currently priced at a -6.13% to its one-year price target of 67.50. Comparatively, PK is 0.73% relative to its price target of 25.93. This suggests that MNST is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. MNST has a short ratio of 4.11 compared to a short interest of 2.99 for PK. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for PK.

Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) beats Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. MNST is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. MNST is more undervalued relative to its price target.