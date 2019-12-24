Choosing Between Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (ARI)

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) shares are up more than 116.24% this year and recently decreased -1.00% or -$2.96 to settle at $294.45. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI), on the other hand, is up 12.55% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $18.75 and has returned 1.02% during the past week.

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) are the two most active stocks in the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect LRCX to grow earnings at a 13.60% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, ARI is expected to grow at a 2.79% annual rate. All else equal, LRCX’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 99.46% for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (ARI). LRCX’s ROI is 24.00% while ARI has a ROI of 4.60%. The interpretation is that LRCX’s business generates a higher return on investment than ARI’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. LRCX’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.76. Comparatively, ARI’s free cash flow per share was +0.02. On a percent-of-sales basis, LRCX’s free cash flow was 2.65% while ARI converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, LRCX is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

LRCX’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.91 versus a D/E of 1.37 for ARI. ARI is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

LRCX trades at a forward P/E of 15.93, a P/B of 8.63, and a P/S of 4.49, compared to a forward P/E of 10.67, a P/B of 1.09, and a P/S of 6.09 for ARI. LRCX is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. LRCX is currently priced at a 8.43% to its one-year price target of 271.55. Comparatively, ARI is 3.53% relative to its price target of 18.11. This suggests that ARI is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. LRCX has a beta of 1.65 and ARI’s beta is 0.63. ARI’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. LRCX has a short ratio of 3.89 compared to a short interest of 9.24 for ARI. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for LRCX.

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) beats Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. LRCX is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. Finally, LRCX has better sentiment signals based on short interest.