Choosing Between Knowles Corporation (KN) and KLA Corporation (KLAC)

Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) shares are up more than 62.89% this year and recently increased 0.32% or $0.07 to settle at $21.68. KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC), on the other hand, is up 97.91% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $177.11 and has returned 2.94% during the past week.

Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) and KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) are the two most active stocks in the Communication Equipment industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect KN to grow earnings at a 15.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, KLAC is expected to grow at a 13.56% annual rate. All else equal, KN’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 27.73% for KLA Corporation (KLAC). KN’s ROI is 4.90% while KLAC has a ROI of 20.50%. The interpretation is that KLAC’s business generates a higher return on investment than KN’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. On a percent-of-sales basis, KN’s free cash flow was 0% while KLAC converted 7.39% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, KLAC is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. KN has a current ratio of 2.80 compared to 2.20 for KLAC. This means that KN can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. KN’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.13 versus a D/E of 0.00 for KLAC. KN is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

KN trades at a forward P/E of 16.82, a P/B of 1.58, and a P/S of 2.37, compared to a forward P/E of 15.90, a P/B of 10.56, and a P/S of 5.75 for KLAC. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. KN is currently priced at a -3.64% to its one-year price target of 22.50. Comparatively, KLAC is -5.35% relative to its price target of 187.13. This suggests that KLAC is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. KN has a beta of 1.25 and KLAC’s beta is 1.68. KN’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. KN has a short ratio of 8.11 compared to a short interest of 1.73 for KLAC. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for KLAC.

KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) beats Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. KLAC is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. KLAC is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, KLAC has better sentiment signals based on short interest.