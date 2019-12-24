Choosing Between Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH) and Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT)

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) shares are up more than 45.32% this year and recently decreased -0.98% or -$0.29 to settle at $29.18. Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT), on the other hand, is up 28.52% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $54.30 and has returned 1.53% during the past week.

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) and Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) are the two most active stocks in the Real Estate Development industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect INVH to grow earnings at a 3.80% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, LNT is expected to grow at a 5.40% annual rate. All else equal, LNT’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. EBITDA margin of 41.19% for Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT). INVH’s ROI is 1.80% while LNT has a ROI of 6.10%. The interpretation is that LNT’s business generates a higher return on investment than INVH’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. INVH’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.15. Comparatively, LNT’s free cash flow per share was -0.92. On a percent-of-sales basis, INVH’s free cash flow was 4.69% while LNT converted -6.25% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, INVH is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

INVH’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.07 versus a D/E of 1.32 for LNT. LNT is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

INVH trades at a forward P/E of 103.48, a P/B of 1.94, and a P/S of 8.95, compared to a forward P/E of 22.53, a P/B of 2.61, and a P/S of 3.54 for LNT. INVH is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. INVH is currently priced at a -10.3% to its one-year price target of 32.53. Comparatively, LNT is 4.42% relative to its price target of 52.00. This suggests that INVH is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. INVH has a short ratio of 2.18 compared to a short interest of 5.60 for LNT. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for INVH.

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) beats Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. INVH has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. INVH is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, INVH has better sentiment signals based on short interest.