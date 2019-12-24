Choosing Between HMS Holdings Corp. (HMSY) and Ready Capital Corporation (RC)

HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) shares are up more than 6.22% this year and recently increased 0.88% or $0.26 to settle at $29.88. Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE:RC), on the other hand, is up 12.00% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $15.49 and has returned 1.71% during the past week.

HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) and Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE:RC) are the two most active stocks in the Business Services industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect HMSY to grow earnings at a 15.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, RC is expected to grow at a 14.21% annual rate. All else equal, HMSY’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. HMS Holdings Corp. (HMSY) has an EBITDA margin of 26.27%. This suggests that HMSY underlying business is more profitable HMSY’s ROI is 6.80% while RC has a ROI of 0.60%. The interpretation is that HMSY’s business generates a higher return on investment than RC’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. HMSY’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.35. Comparatively, RC’s free cash flow per share was -2.53. On a percent-of-sales basis, HMSY’s free cash flow was 0.01% while RC converted -0.07% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, HMSY is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

HMSY’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.29 versus a D/E of 4.45 for RC. RC is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

HMSY trades at a forward P/E of 22.98, a P/B of 3.09, and a P/S of 4.22, compared to a forward P/E of 9.24, a P/B of 0.96, and a P/S of 3.60 for RC. HMSY is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. HMSY is currently priced at a -21.37% to its one-year price target of 38.00. Comparatively, RC is -7.3% relative to its price target of 16.71. This suggests that HMSY is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. HMSY has a beta of 1.14 and RC’s beta is 0.71. RC’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. HMSY has a short ratio of 5.64 compared to a short interest of 1.94 for RC. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for RC.

HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) beats Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE:RC) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. HMSY is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. HMSY is more undervalued relative to its price target.