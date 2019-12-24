Choosing Between Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (PEAK) and Raytheon Company (RTN)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) shares are up more than 19.66% this year and recently decreased -0.71% or -$0.24 to settle at $33.42. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN), on the other hand, is up 43.38% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $219.87 and has returned 0.26% during the past week.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) and Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) are the two most active stocks in the REIT – Healthcare Facilities industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect PEAK to grow earnings at a 2.50% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, RTN is expected to grow at a 12.91% annual rate. All else equal, RTN’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 16.12% for Raytheon Company (RTN). PEAK’s ROI is 3.60% while RTN has a ROI of 25.90%. The interpretation is that RTN’s business generates a higher return on investment than PEAK’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. On a percent-of-sales basis, PEAK’s free cash flow was 2.41% while RTN converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, PEAK is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

PEAK’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.11 versus a D/E of 0.37 for RTN. PEAK is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

PEAK trades at a forward P/E of 92.58, a P/B of 2.77, and a P/S of 8.73, compared to a forward P/E of 16.91, a P/B of 4.73, and a P/S of 2.14 for RTN. PEAK is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. PEAK is currently priced at a -10.43% to its one-year price target of 37.31. Comparatively, RTN is -3.6% relative to its price target of 228.07. This suggests that PEAK is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. PEAK has a beta of 0.18 and RTN’s beta is 0.88. PEAK’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. PEAK has a short ratio of 11.19 compared to a short interest of 4.27 for RTN. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for RTN.

Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) beats Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. RTN has higher cash flow per share, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, RTN is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis, Finally, RTN has better sentiment signals based on short interest.