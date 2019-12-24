Choosing Between General Dynamics Corporation (GD) and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT)

General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) shares are up more than 13.43% this year and recently decreased -0.18% or -$0.32 to settle at $178.33. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT), on the other hand, is down -5.69% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $12.60 and has returned -2.17% during the past week.

General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) are the two most active stocks in the Aerospace/Defense Products & Services industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect GD to grow earnings at a 8.28% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 37.38% for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT). GD’s ROI is 15.30% while CORT has a ROI of 26.40%. The interpretation is that CORT’s business generates a higher return on investment than GD’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. GD’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.90. Comparatively, CORT’s free cash flow per share was +0.31. On a percent-of-sales basis, GD’s free cash flow was 1.52% while CORT converted 0.01% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, GD is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. GD has a current ratio of 1.10 compared to 8.30 for CORT. This means that CORT can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. GD’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.01 versus a D/E of 0.00 for CORT. GD is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

GD trades at a forward P/E of 13.82, a P/B of 3.81, and a P/S of 1.33, compared to a forward P/E of 12.82, a P/B of 4.29, and a P/S of 5.06 for CORT. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. GD is currently priced at a -13.55% to its one-year price target of 206.28. Comparatively, CORT is -17.81% relative to its price target of 15.33. This suggests that CORT is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. GD has a beta of 1.14 and CORT’s beta is 1.28. GD’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) beats General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. CORT is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. CORT is more undervalued relative to its price target.