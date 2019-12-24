Choosing Between Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) and Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (MXIM)

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) shares are down more than -11.70% this year and recently increased 1.51% or $0.39 to settle at $26.19. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM), on the other hand, is up 20.85% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $61.45 and has returned 1.62% during the past week.

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) and Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) are the two most active stocks in the Asset Management industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect BEN to grow earnings at a -3.52% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, MXIM is expected to grow at a 9.24% annual rate. All else equal, MXIM’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 35.51% for Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (MXIM). BEN’s ROI is 10.50% while MXIM has a ROI of 29.70%. The interpretation is that MXIM’s business generates a higher return on investment than BEN’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. BEN’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.31. Comparatively, MXIM’s free cash flow per share was -0.03. On a percent-of-sales basis, BEN’s free cash flow was -2.67% while MXIM converted -0.35% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, MXIM is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

BEN’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.08 versus a D/E of 0.00 for MXIM. BEN is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

BEN trades at a forward P/E of 10.43, a P/B of 1.32, and a P/S of 2.29, compared to a forward P/E of 23.72, a P/B of 9.37, and a P/S of 7.48 for MXIM. BEN is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. BEN is currently priced at a 2.99% to its one-year price target of 25.43. Comparatively, MXIM is -3.98% relative to its price target of 64.00. This suggests that MXIM is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. BEN has a beta of 1.21 and MXIM’s beta is 1.41. BEN’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. BEN has a short ratio of 7.84 compared to a short interest of 2.77 for MXIM. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for MXIM.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) beats Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. MXIM , is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, BEN is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, MXIM is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, MXIM has better sentiment signals based on short interest.